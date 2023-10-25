Momentum creates confidence: SA batting coach Duminy

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) South Africa will look to carry the momentum gained over the last few days here as they head to Chennai for their next World Cup assignment against Pakistan, says batting coach and former player JP Duminy.

South Africa trounced reigning champions England and Bangladesh posting successive 350-plus totals to bounce back strongly after being upset by the Netherlands in Dharamsala.

“We are certainly going to take confidence out of it,” Duminy told reporters after their 149-run win over Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

“We have been speaking about ‘momentum creates confidence’, you think about back-to-back wins and I guess the way we have played in the last two games, we will certainly take a lot of confidence out of it,” he said.

Boasting a better net run-rate than India, South Africa will now be eyeing to go to the top of the table, upstaging the hosts when they face Pakistan on Friday.

“Getting into a big match against Pakistan, we certainly want to enjoy the victory and soak up what we really did well. There are areas where we can improve, there are always areas that you can focus on and see how we can get better at. The next game against Pakistan is obviously a crucial one for us,” Duminy added.

A big question, however, remains on South Africa’s ability to handle pressure while chasing as they have recorded each of their win batting first and piling up big scores.

Duminy believes that his side would be ready as their mantra is to read the conditions well.

“For us, it is (about) what is in front of us, which is, the conditions. What are the conditions saying in terms of giving us the best chance to win a game?” he said.

“At the end of the day, the toss is a 50-50 call. I think for us, it is just wrapping our heads around the fact that if we are in a position where we need to chase, I think we are ready for it.” “We had a small blip in the Netherlands game, but I think the confidence is there, the more we are conversing around it, the more we understand that even in the Netherlands game, there are certain things that… There are great learnings, understanding those one percent factors that give us the edge,” he said.

Duminy dismissed the notion that South Africa’s bowling line up lacks experience citing the presence of Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa were made to work hard at least by Bangladesh who batted for 46.4 overs to make 233 in reply to a huge 382/5. The task, however, was simpler for South Africa against the defending champions England who rolled over in just 22 overs.

“What I am excited about is the learning opportunities that we have,” Duminy said.

“As much as we talk about inexperience, Rabada has been around for a period of time and he brings that experience. And he has certainly shown that in this World Cup the aggression and accuracy that he has shown, which has been outstanding,” he said.

“The guys have backed him up, seeing a Marco Jansen as young as he is, having the control that he has been exciting. Swinging the ball as he does with the new ball, those are all elements and attributes that we are pretty excited by. As we get to the backend of the tournament, the pressure is going to heighten for us,” Duminy added.

De Kock is 'hungry' for runs =================== Quinton de Kock has three centuries already in five matches of the World Cup but coach Duminy takes pride by saying that the wicketkeeper-batter, who will retire from ODIs after the competition, has the hunger to make big runs for the team.

“I think it is just a hunger that he has shown. Obviously (after) announcing that he’ll be retiring after the World Cup, the hunger and desire that he has to really put in strong performances for the team,” Duminy said.

“It is easy to score 100 and then sort of take a backseat but every single day that he comes to training, and the games that he has played so far, scoring three hundreds in five innings is a pretty special effort, and knowing the character that he is, he certainly not going to rest on that he has got a great ambitions to go all the way and be a real star performer for his team,” he added. PTI DDV TAP