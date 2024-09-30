Mominul guides Bangladesh to 205/6 at lunch on day four

Kanpur, Sep 30 (PTI) Mominul Haque hit a fine century to guide Bangladesh to 205 for six in their first innings at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test against India here on Monday.

Resuming their innings at 107 for three after no play was possible on day two and three out due to a wet outfield, Bangladesh added 98 for the loss of three wickets in the opening session on day four.

Mominul led the fight for Bangladesh, remaining unbeaten on 102 off 176 balls while giving him company was Mehidy Hasan Miraz (6 not out).

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/45) and Aksh Deep (2/43) picked up two wickets apiece, while Japsrit Bumrah (1/36) and Mohammed Siraj (1/46) claimed one each.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 1st Innings: 205 for 6 in 66 overs (Mominul Haque 102 not out; Akash Deep 2/43, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/45).