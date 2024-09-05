Mona, Sidhartha fail to qualify for final in Mixed 50m Rifle Prone event

Chateauroux (France), Sep 5 (PTI) Indian shooters failed to make the final of the mixed 50m rifle prone (SH1) competition at the Paralympic Games here on Thursday.

Mona Agarwal, 36, the winner of the bronze medal in the 10m air rifle (SH1) competition at the Games, finished 30th with an aggregate of 610.5 across six series.

Sidhartha Babu, who had ended 28th in the mixed 10m air rifle prone (SH1) qualification a few days back, too could not raise the level of his game to finish 22nd with a total of 615.8.

Spain's Juan Antonio Reinaldo topped the qualification with a score of 626.9.

Mona, who took up shooting sport in 2021 and has won two World Cup gold medals, logged 104.5, 100.8, 99.2, 101.9, 101.7, 102.4 in the six series of 10 shots each, while Sidhartha shot 101.0, 102.0, 103.1, 104.6, 101.7 and 103.4.

Athletes classified in SH1 are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position (in a wheelchair or chair). As a rule, SH1 athletes may use a pistol or a rifle.

India shooters have so far grabbed four medals at the Paris Paralympics, including a gold and silver each. PTI AM AM DDV