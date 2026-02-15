Monank, Krishnamurthi guide USA to 31-run win against Namibia

Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) USA registered their second successive win, defeating Namibia by 31 runs, as skipper Monank Patel shrugged off a string of modest scores to produce a fluent half-century in their T20 World Cup group clash here on Sunday.

Riding on Patel's 30-ball 52 and Sanjay Krishnamurthi's unbeaten 68 off just 33 deliveries, the United States piled up an imposing 199 for 4.

In reply, Namibia made a spirited start, with opener Louren Steenkamp striking an impressive 58 off 39 balls and adding 54 runs for the first wicket with Jan Frylinck (19).

However, once Steenkamp was dismissed to leave Namibia at 112 for 3, the chase lost momentum, and they eventually finished well short at 168 for 6.

South African-born USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk was the pick of the bowlers, returning impressive figures of 2 for 30.

Brief scores: USA 199 for 4 in 20 overs (Monank Patel 52, Sanjay Krishnamurthi 68 not out; Willem Myburgh 2/22).

Namibia 168 for 6 in 20 overs (Louren Steenkamp 58; Shadley van Schalkwyk 2/30). PTI AM AM AH AH