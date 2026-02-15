Monank, Krishnamurthi guide USA to impressive 199/4 against Namibia

Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) United States skipper Monank Patel shrugged off a string of modest scores to craft a fluent half-century, while Sanjay Krishnamurthi struck a commanding unbeaten fifty of his own, as they posted a competitive 199 for 4 against Namibia in their T20 World Cup group clash on Sunday.

Opening the innings, Monank played with fluency and intent, bringing up an entertaining 52 off 30 balls, studded with three boundaries and as many sixes.

Krishnamurthi (68 not out off 33 balls) and Milind Kumar (28 off 20 balls) then played solidly in the middle order crafting an 87-run stand for the fourth wicket to give the team a healthy total.

For Namibia, leg-spinner Willem Myburgh (2/22) and skipper Gerhard Erasmus (2/27) took two wickets each.

Brief scores: USA 199 for 4 in 20 overs (Monank Patel 52, Sanjay Krishnamurthi 68 not out; Willem Myburgh 2/22).