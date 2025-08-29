Mondo track's unveiling highlight of National Sports Day celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The unveiling of a brand new Mondo track at the iconic JLN Stadium in the national capital, renewed vows to make India a sporting superpower and tributes to the iconic Major Dhyan Chand marked the opening day of the three-day National Sports Day celebrations across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Japan right now, took to social media to pay tributes to Dhyan Chand on his 120th birth anniversary. The wizard earned India three Olympic gold medals -- 1928, 1932 and 1936 -- with his extraordinary ball control skills and goal-scoring ability.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to make India a "global hub for sporting excellence".

"In the last decade, India's sporting landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation. From grassroots programmes that nurture young talent to creating world-class facilities, we are seeing a vibrant sports ecosystem in our nation.

"Our government remains committed to supporting athletes, building infrastructure and making India a global hub for sporting excellence," Modi said in his post.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who was in the city, started his day by paying floral tributes to Dhyan Chand's statue at the National Stadium here before inaugurating the Mondo track at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

The track, which is made of two-layered vulcanized rubber, has been widely lauded for its uniform elasticity, shock absorption, and anti-slip qualities, that enhance the performance of athletes and reduce the risk of injury.

It has been laid keeping in view the World Para-Athletics Championship from September 26 to October 5.

He then went on to engage in some sporting action by playing football and cricket with the guests and media amid a heavy downpour.

"By passing the Sports Governance Bill, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has worked towards placing India among the top sporting nations," said the Minister in a social media post of his own.

"The tradition of sports has been present in India for centuries. Under the leadership of Modi ji, India is today advancing towards becoming a sports superpower/ "On the birth anniversary of the great hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, I offer him countless salutations and extend my heartfelt wishes to all fellow countrymen on National Sports Day," Mandaviya said.

The minister called upon the people to spend at least an hour on the sports field to bring about a change in the sporting landscape.

"Let us make this day even more meaningful — be sure to spend at least one hour on the sports field," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu also met young sportspersons at the Rashtrapati Bhawan's Amrit Udyan, while India's iconic sportspersons like Sachin Tendulkar and Abhinav Bindra shared their views on the country's sporting growth.

"On National Sports Day this year, I urge everyone to celebrate our athletes, pick up a sport or try some exercise, and take the first step toward healthier minds and bodies," said the cricketing icon.

"Interest, talent, and opportunities to participate in sports come in different arenas, and all athletes deserve our admiration and respect both for participating, and for the hard work and persistence required to excel." Bindra, the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist in 10m air rifle shooting, said he hoped the citizens of the country follow the Olympic values for the betterment of the nation.

"On National Sports Day my thoughts are with every Indian athlete, known and unknown, and with all those who silently carry them forward, parents, coaches, teachers, physios, friends.

"Sport teaches us to strive, to respect, to stand together. May Olympic values guide not just our athletes but all of us as a nation," said Bindra.

On Saturday, Sports Authority of India's Regional Centres will conduct debates, talks, competitions, and panel discussions on sports, and Fit India carnival-style events across the country.

On August 31 'Sundays on Cycle' under the theme of National Sports Movement will be held. PTI AM/PM PM AM AM