Monfils replaces injured Reboul in French line-up against India

Paris, Jul 27 (PTI) The flamboyant Gael Monfils will partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the men's doubles opener against India's Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji with Fabien Reboul pulling out of the contest due to an injury, here Saturday.

The last-minute entry of Monfils may have a bearing on the match with Bopanna all set and prepared to take on the combo of Reboul and Roger-Vasselin.

World number 30 Monfils had reached the third round at Wimbledon, losing to Grigor Dimitrov.

On the way to round 3, the 37-year-old stylish shot-maker had scalped Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka.

The first-round match between India and France has been delayed due to rain that has been lashing the city since Friday evening.