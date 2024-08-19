Monirul Molla's lone strike helps India U20 see off Bhutan challenge in SAFF C'ships

Lalitpur (Nepal), Aug 19 (PTI) Reduced to nine men in the 69th minute, India battled to a 1-0 victory over Bhutan to begin their SAFF U20 Championship Group B campaign here on Monday.

After Monirul Molla's headed goal in the 37th minute, India were looking to take control of the match by widening the gap, but a scuffle between players of both teams resulted in three red cards -- two for India and one for Bhutan -- which threatened to change the complexion of the game.

Despite Bhutan creating plenty of pressure in the remainder of the match by capitalising on their one-man advantage, the Indians kept them at bay and came out with all three points.

India got on the front foot from the get-go, taking control of possession and playing with a high backline as Bhutan settled deep in their third.

Gurnaj Singh Grewal attempted India's first shot as he intercepted a pass from goalkeeper Lhocho Nima and pulled the trigger from more than 40 yards out. But Nima backtracked in time and collected the ball.

India looked dangerous from set-pieces, particularly with Kelvin Singh Taorem's curling deliveries. In the 14th minute, he whipped in a free-kick which was met by Thomas Cherian in the six-yard box but he could only send his glancing header wide.

On a rare foray forward, Bhutan registered their first shot of the match when captain Pema Zangpo was fouled by Cherian near the by-line. From the resulting free-kick, Zangpo set up Jignam Dorji, whose first-time shot was blocked by Manjot Singh Dhami.

With Bhutan cramping out spaces through the middle, India resorted to long-range attempts as well. Kelvin went for a spectacular shot from 35 yards but ballooned it way over the crossbar.

Korou Singh Thingujam's dipping shot five minutes later was slightly better, but it missed the target by a few inches.

Sensing a glorious opportunity, Korou burst into the box from the right and went for a low strike but it missed the far post by merely a few inches after being deflected by Kinley Penjoy.

Finally, India's breakthrough arrived from a Kelvin corner in the 37th minute. Monirul Molla rose highest to meet his looping delivery and accurately headed it into the bottom corner to put the Blue Colts 1-0 up.

Kelvin's corners continued to trouble Bhutan in the second half too.

But, in a startling turn of events, Bhutan's Kinley Gyeltshen and India's Pramveer and Vanlalpeka Guite, who hadn't even touched the ball after coming on, were shown red cards following a scuffle in the 69th minute.

India were reduced to nine men for the remainder of the match, while Bhutan had 10 players. In the very next minute, Molla paced from the halfway line to the Bhutan box, dodging past several yellow shirts but was eventually thwarted by Nima in a one-on-one situation. PTI PDS PDS AH AH