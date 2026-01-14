Monkey spotted in stands on Day 2 of India Open

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A monkey was spotted in one of the spectator galleries at the ongoing India Open badminton tournament here on Wednesday, adding to the embattled organisers' woes who declared the incident as "unfortunate".

The monkey drew considerable attention from fans inside the stadium and on social media. However, it did not disrupt any match or training session, much to the relief to the organisers, who are already facing sustained criticism over playing conditions.

"BAI and the venue staff have been working at the stadium continuously for the last 20 days, and this is the first time such an incident has been observed. It is unfortunate, and it is possible that a door may have been inadvertently left open," Badminton Association of India secretary Sanjay Mishra said in a statement.

"We are taking all necessary steps to ensure that doors remain securely closed. The stadium is surrounded by significant greenery, which is a natural part of the environment, and we continue to work closely with the authorities to maintain a safe and controlled playing atmosphere." The issue gained traction online after a photographer shared images of the monkey on Instagram.

Concerns deepened later when Korean men’s doubles player Kang Min Hyuk uploaded a video showing a monkey inside the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, the tournament’s designated training venue.

The incident followed criticism on the opening day from Danish player Mia Blichfeldt, who had described the surroundings at the Indira Gandhi Stadium complex as "unhealthy".