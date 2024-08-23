Monsoon Pickleball Championship: Duong, DeHeart set up summit clash

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) USA's Quong Duong defeated India's Armaan Bhatia 2-0 to set up the men's singles summit clash with compatriot Ryler DeHeart at the secoond Monsoon Pickleball Championship here on Sunday.

DeHeart beat headliner Jay DeVilliers of France 2-0 in the other semifinal on Friday.

Britain's Thaddea Lock and Chinese Taipei's Pei Chuan Kao will fight it it out in the women’s singles event.

Thaddea defeated Emilia Shmidt in a closely-contested 2-1 semifinal, while Pei Chuan Kao beat Nicola 2-0.

Jason Tailore, Yeong Ding Hwang and KuochiungWen, Hsieh Yu, Shourya K/Samaira Sippy won the gold respectively in the men’s singles 30+, mixed doubles 50+, women’s singles 30+ and mixed intermediate doubles.

Eight more categories will be played on Day 4 of the championship at NESCO, Mumbai.

The Championship offers a prize money of USD 100,000 across 47 categories including Open PRO, 19+ intermediate, 30+ Open, 40+ Open, 50+ Open, 18+ Open, 60+ Open, Split Age 35+. PTI APA TAP