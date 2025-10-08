Mooney century rescues Australia, takes them to 221 for 9 against Pakistan

Colombo, Oct 8 (PTI) Seasoned batter Beth Mooney struck a magnificent 109 as she single-handedly lifted Australia to a challenging 221/9 after Pakistan spinners, led by Nashra Sandhu, left them tottering at 76/7 in their ICC Women's World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Initially, Sandhu (3/37) and the other slow bowlers spun a web around Australian batters with a superb effort, but Mooney stood like a rock and rescued them with two crucial partnerships to take her side past 200 after being asked to bat.

Mooney, who hit her fifth ODI ton, was the fulcrum of the Australian innings and she hit 11 fours from 114 balls.

The second best Australian batter was No. 10 Alana King (51 not out off 49 balls), who stitched a record 106-run partnership for the ninth wicket. It was the highest stand for the ninth or a lower wicket in women's ODIs. The previous best was 76 between Ashleigh Gardner and Kim Garth of Australia for the ninth wicket against South Africa in 2024.

Coming to the crease when the score read 30 for two, Mooney saw wickets tumbling around her. Undeterred, she went about her business with composure and played one of her most memorable innings.

Australia were 83 for seven at the halfway mark and from there, they added 138 runs for the loss of two wickets.

On a slow and turning pitch, some of the Australian top-order batters were guilty of lack of application and poor shot selection, even as Pakistan did very well in fielding department, taking crucial catches with superb efforts.

Australia lost Healy in the seventh over while Phoebe Litchfield followed suit three balls later for the same score of 30 as Pakistan made a brilliant start.

Australia's woes continued as the ball began to turn. Sandhu accounted for the two big wickets of Ellyse Perry (5) and Annabel Sutherland (1) as Australia slumped to 59 for four in the 15th over.

Ashleigh Gardner, who scored a century against New Zealand, continued Australian batters' indiscretion as she chipped a Shamim delivery straight to midwicket fielder.

The defending champions were in dire straits with the scoreboard reading 60 for five in the 16th over. They lost three wickets for the addition of just five runs.

The unbelievable collapse continued with Tahlia McGrath and Georgia Wareham getting out in the space of five balls and for the addition of just one run.