Mooney, Hemalatha fifties power Gujarat Giants to 190/7

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Dynamic fifties by skipper Beth Mooney and D Hemalatha propelled Gujarat Giants to a competitive 190 for seven against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their Women’s Premier League match here on Saturday.

Mooney (66, 35b, 8x4, 3x6) and Hemalatha (74, 40b, 9x4, 2x6) added 121 runs for an electrifying second-wicket alliance in a little over 11 overs after the Gujarat side elected to bat first.

Their power walk started after the early departure of opener Laura Wolvaardt (13), who was cleaned up by Hayley Matthews.

Both Mooney, who struck his second fifty in a row, and Hemalatha slipped into overdrive straightaway.

While Hemalatha was severe on MI spinners, the veteran Mooney focused on the opposition pacers.

A straight six of pacer Nat-Sciver Brunt and back-to-back fours off Shabnim Ismail, who recently breached the 130 kmph-barrier, helped Mooney to chug along at a scoring rate of over 200.

The introduction pacer Pooja Vastrakar prompted Mooney to take her batting to another level as two scoops behind wicketkeeper gave her as many maximums.

At the other end, Hemalatha picked up leg-spinner Amelia Kerr for punishment as the right-hander smashed her for 4, 6, 4 in the 10th over to collect 15 runs.

Mooney reached her fifty in 27 balls and minutes later Hemalatha too crossed the mark off 28 balls as the Giants moved ahead in a brisk clip.

But the dismissal of Mooney in the 14th over, right after the Strategic Time Out, applied breaks on Gujarat scoring.

The attempt to pull off-spinner Sajana Sajeevan made her hear the deathly clatter of stumps.

Hemalatha soon fell to Ismail as the Gujarat side lost four wickets while adding 28 runs but they have already reached a good position. PTI UNG KHS KHS