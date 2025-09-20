Mooney smashes 138 as Australia make 412 in deciding WODI against India

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Batting stalwart Beth Mooney struck her highest ODI score while opener Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry made valuable half-tons as Australia equalled their best-ever score of 412 in a 50-over women's game in the deciding third match against India here on Saturday.

Australia had scored 412/3 against Denmark in Mumbai in 1997, while their previous highest against India was 371/8 in the second WODI in Brisbane last year.

Mooney scored at will, smashing 138 off just 75 balls (23x4, 1x6) for her fourth WODI ton and shared a 106-run stand for the third wicket with Perry, who scored 68 off 70 deliveries. Mooney's previous highest in WODIs was 133.

Young opener Voll gave the visitors a good start, scoring 81 off 61 balls (14 fours) and shared a 107-run stand with Perry for the second wicket.

The series is tied 1-1 after Australia won the first ODI by eight wickets and India recorded a historic 102-run victory in the second in Mullanpur.

Brief Score: Australia 412 all out in 47.5 overs (Alyssa Healy 30, Georgia Voll 81, Ellyse Perry 68, Beth Mooney 138, Ashleigh Gardner 39; Deepti Sharma 2/75, Arundhati Reddy 3/86).