Mooney's masterclass ton, King's maiden fifty lift Australia to 221/9 after mid innings collapse

Colombo, Oct 8 (PTI) Beth Mooney produced one of her finest knocks, a fluent 109 from 114 balls, as Australia recovered from 76/7 to post 221/9 against Pakistan in their Women's ODI World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Mooney first added 39 for the eighth wicket with Kim Garth (11) before stitching a record 106-run ninth wicket stand with Alana King, who struck her maiden half-century (51 not out).

Their partnership is now the highest for the ninth or lower wicket in Women's ODIs.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu (3/37) wrecked the middle order after early strikes from Fatima Sana (2/49) and Sadia Iqbal (1/32) had reduced Australia to tatters.

Brief Scores: Australia: 221/9 in 50 overs (Beth Mooney 109, Alana King 51 not out; Nashra Sandhu 3/37, Fatima Sana 2/49, Rameen Shamim 2/29). PTI TAP SSC SSC