More game time will be good for NZ against Aussies: Kerr on warm-up matches ahead of Women's WC

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Jess Kerr said her side is banking on the warm-up matches here to fine-tune the skills ahead of a tough ICC Women’s ODI World Cup opener against defending champions Australia.

New Zealand will play two side games against India A and the India senior side on Thursday and Saturday respectively before leaving for Indore to face the Aussies on October 1.

"Yeah, I think it's again just more game time, which is good for us. We've not had a whole heap of that this year, so getting those sort of formulas in place, finding ways to win, which will be important," said Kerr after the Kiwis’ training session here.

The 27-year-old said adapting to Indian conditions will be a crucial aspect in their campaign in the marquee event.

"We're in India now playing in Indian conditions, that's (adapting) going to be really important. But yeah, everything's leading up to that first game and we want to be really clinical with what we can put out against Australia in game one," she added.

New Zealand have the experience of playing in Asian conditions during last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, but the challenge will be for them to perform well for a longer duration this time.

"You've obviously played in these conditions before, like the T20 World Cup last year, but now it's about doing it for longer periods of time." Kerr also hoped that the training camp they had in Chennai last month would stand the White Ferns in good stead during the ICC showpiece.

"Yeah, it's definitely a challenge being a pace bowler, but I think just being able to keep the stumps in play for as long as possible and being able to go to that batting camp in Chennai was of huge value.

"Just a lot of drilling, doing things for longer like we talked about, and then a number of coaches who have experience of what works well in India. Obviously, you've had a bit of experience with World Cups," she noted. PTI UNG ATK ATK