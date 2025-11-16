More than 600 took part in midnight marathon in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Over 600 enthusiastic runners from diverse age groups took part in the Jammu midnight marathon here at Maulana Azad Stadium.

Participants competed across two phases as the stadium turned into an arena of lights and cheers.

“Our priority is to create an ecosystem where athletes have access to quality training, world-class facilities, and regular competitive exposure,” said Satish Sharma, Minister for Youth Services and Sports.

He said events like midnight marathon strengthen community participation and inspire people, especially youth to adopt fitness as a daily habit.

“A healthy J&K is our commitment, and we will continue expanding initiatives that benefit athletes and society at large,” he said.

Satish Sharma and Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, led the marathon.

The third edition of Jammu midnight marathon, organised by J-K Sports Council in collaboration with Real Time Sports, was successfully held last night and early this morning, an official spokesperson said.

Wani said the enthusiasm among the participants reflects the evolving sports culture in J-K.

"Under the dynamic leadership of our CM, we are enhancing infrastructure, supporting athletes at every level, and encouraging citizens to embrace physical activity. Events like these unite communities and motivate youth toward disciplined, active living," he said.