More than two lakh cyclists at 4,000 locations; 'Sundays on Cycle' a big hit

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's ambitio and undays on Cycle' movement has seen the participation of more than two lakh cyclists at 4,000 locations since the programme was launched in December last year.

The Fit India Movement's flagship programme, organised in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat, has covered regions from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, and Kolkata to Aurangabad, spreading the message of a healthy India and saying no to drugs.

The movement, which started on December 17 last year, has mostly been conducted at various SAI regional centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), and Khelo India centres (KICs) across the country.

Among the big institutions that have actively participated in the programme are the Indian Army, India Post, CRPF, ITBP, while the leading sports personalities who have graced the weekly programme are boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Preeti Pawar and para shooter Rubina Francis among others.

The other top athletes who have supported the initiative are Olympic gold-medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, table tennis exponent Manika Batra and former hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

"The key messages and themes (of the movement) are fight against obesity - in line with Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi's vision, say no to drugs, pedal to fitness and pollution ka solution," said a ministry statement.

The upcoming editions of 'Sundays on Cycle' will focus on government employees, women, doctors and children, among others,.