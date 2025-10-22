More to fight for bronze; three women wrestlers lose their opening round

Novi Sad (Serbia), Oct 22 (PTI) Greco Roman wrestler Vishvajit More kept India's medal hopes alive by making the bronze medal play-offs while all three Indian women wrestlers in action lost their respective first rounds here Wednesday.

Hanny Kumari (50kg) lost her bout by fall after a close fight against Sviatlana Katenka, who is competing under UWW flag. The score was 4-6 in favour of Katenka when she found the pin move against the Indian.

Diksha Malik (72kg) could not cross the qualification round, losing 3-9 to China's Yuqi Liu, who later lost her bout by fall to shut the door on the Indian.

Priya Malik (76kg) lost her Qualification bout by techical superiotiy (0-10) to American Kylie Renee Welker. The American has reached the semifinals and if she wins, it will open the repechage route for Priya.

In Greco Roman, Vishvajit More utilised the repechage chance by winning his bout by technical superiority (9-1) against Gerogia's Giorgi Kochalidze.

He is now up against Kazakhstan's Yerassyl Mmayrbekov.

Kunal, though, bowed out of 60kg after losing his quarterfinal 2-4 to Israel's Melkamu Fetene after beginning his campaign with an impressive technical superiority win (8-0) over Serbia's Roland Varga.

In 82kg, Prince lost his qualification bout 'by fall' to Uzbekistan's Samandar Bobonazarov. PTI AT AT AH AH