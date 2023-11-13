World Cup: Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan's bowling coach

Lahore: Former South African pacer Morne Morkel on Monday resigned as the Pakistan cricket team's bowling coach two days after the team's elimination from the World Cup in India.

Advertisment

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost five of the nine matches in the ODI showpiece event, losing the last match to England by 93 runs in Kolkata.

Morkel had joined the team on a six-month contract in June this year after finishing his assignment with IPL side Lucknow Super Giants.

His first assignment with the Pakistan team was its tour of Sri Lanka for a two-Test series.

Advertisment

"Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia," the PCB said in a statement on Monday.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals after finishing fifth, which led to several former cricketers demanding wholesale changes in the side, including the removal of Babbar Azam as skipper.

Pakistan suffered losses against India, Australia, South Africa, England and a shock defeat at the hands of Afghanistan.