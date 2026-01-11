Mortara secures Mahindra's first podium of Formula E season

Mexico City, Jan 11 (PTI) Mahindra Racing secured their first podium of the latest Formula E season as Edoardo Mortara finished second in round two of the electric racing series here.

The Indian team's other driver, Nick De Vries, could not finish the race held on Sunday.

Citroen Racing's Nick Cassidy made up 12 positions in a calculated, pitch-perfect drive to win the race ahead of Mortara and reigning champion Oliver Rowland from Nissan.

"Nick had a really good race. We started to struggle mid-way through the race, unfortunately it didn’t give us the opportunity to launch in the last laps. I’m very happy with P2 and this podium, and some solid points for us,” said Mortara after the race.

Mahindra Racing, who have been part of the FIA sanctioned world championship since its inception, have committed to the series' Gen4 era (2026-27 onwards) after due deliberation.