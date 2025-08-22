MoS sports Khadse oversees talent identification camp in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse oversaw a Grassroots Talent Identification camp for athletics and volleyball at the University of Kashmir during her two-day visit to the city that is hosting the Khelo India Water Sports festival.

On the first day of her visit on Thursday, Khadse had inaugurated the festival at the iconic Dal Lake. The event, which will run until August 23rd, features competitions in rowing, canoeing, and kayaking.

Khadse then oversaw a Grassroots Talent Identification camp at the University of Kashmir, Srinagar. This initiative focused on unearthing promising athletes in athletics and volleyball.

"The event saw a strong turnout of over 150 male and female participants from various districts, including Pulwama, Budgam, and Ganderbal," stated a press release from the sports ministry.

"A team of experts administered a comprehensive battery of tests to assess core physical and athletic attributes. These included the 20m and 30m sprints, standing vertical jump, medicine ball throw, and the Cooper Test." Khadse interacted with the young trainees, assuring them of the government's full support.

Athletes shortlisted from this preliminary assessment will be inducted in Sports Authority of India's initiatives such as the National Centre of Excellence and SAI Training Centres.

"The talent we see here in Kashmir is immense. Our goal is to ensure that every single one of these young athletes has a clear pathway from the grassroots level to the podium. We are not just building sports infrastructure; we are building a new generation of champions for India," Khadse said. PTI PM SSC SSC