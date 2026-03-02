MoS Sports Raksha Khadse announces athletics events in 250 districts to mark IWD

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Over two lakh girls across 250 districts nationwide will compete in ASMITA athletics events on March 8 and 9 to mark the International Women's day, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse announced on Monday, advocating increased participation of women in sports to bolster India's 2036 Olympic bid.

The event, which is a part of Sports Ministry's initiative, will also set the ball rolling for the creation of a pool of women technical officials across the country, keeping in mind the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and India's bid to become an Olympic host.

The International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8.

ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women) is a part of Khelo India Scheme's mission to promote sports among women through leagues. The initiative started in 2021.

Across 250 locations nationwide, 100m, 200m, and 400m races will be held in the Under-13, 13-18 and 18+ categories. Each venue will deploy five Technical Officials, 10 Volunteers, one Competition Manager, a Past Champion Athlete (PCA) and District Youth Officer to manage the events.

Women Technical Officials Development Workshop will also be conducted alongside training for referees and timekeepers. Introduction to Athletics Federation of India-aligned officiating norms as well as digital data upload and competition documentation training will also be imparted to the participants.

"It is an effort towards identifying talent for the 2030 CWG and the 2036 Olympics. Women's participation is being encouraged all across and I feel in our country it is not high as high as it should be," Khadse said here in a press conference.

"During my interactions to promote ASMITA, I have realised that the girls struggle to get the hand-holding that is needed to take the first step into sports. ASMITA is hoping to bridge that gap," she added. PTI PM PM ATK ATK