Most 38-year-olds hate leaving home but Kohli eager to be out there: Dale Steyn

Ranchi, Dec 1 (PTI) Most 38-year-olds would hate leaving home but Virat Kohli's commitment to the game remains unmatched, feels former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn following the Indian superstar's 52nd ODI hundred in the series opener against the Proteas.

Despite retiring from T20s and Tests, Kohli has shown that his ODI game remains unimpacted.

"When you speak to most 37 or 38-year-olds, they say they hate leaving home, their dog, their kids. But he's in a place mentally where he's eager to be out there playing for India. You can see it when he’s running between the wickets, fielding and diving. He's mentally young, fresh, and wants to be here,” Steyn told JioStar.

"He’s played over 300 ODIs in 15–16 years, so the experience is inside him. It’s in his body and mind. Even if he arrived here after three days of rain, it wouldn’t have affected his preparation. He’s mentally strong, visualises well, and can see the ball onto the bat. That’s what the best in the world do.

"They back themselves because they’ve been out there so many times. A key thing he said is that he’s excited about playing," Steyn added.

Following his 83rd international hundred, Kohli had spoken about his mindset and preparation at this stage of his career.

"I have never been a believer of a lot of preparation. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up and I am feeling well, it's good," said Kohli.

"I've played 300-odd ODI games and so much cricket, if you're in touch with the game and are able to hit balls in the practice, if you bat for an hour or two in the nets, you know you're good," he said.