MotoGP event saw 1 lakh visitors, business worth Rs 933 crore: UP govt

Noida/Lucknow, Sep 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday said the first ever MotoGP event held in Greater Noida saw a footfall of more than one lakh people from India and around the world whilst registering business of over Rs 930 crore.

The high-pulsating event was held from September 22 to 24. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with several central and state ministers, and celebrities, including film stars and cricketers, witnessed the main race on Sunday.

"The high-end preparations including hospitality, security arrangements, connectivity at MotoGP Bharat resulted in gathering of more than one lakh people from India and around the world at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida for the much-anticipated event hosted by India for the first time," the Uttar Pradesh government said.

"The event also did a record business of Rs 933,76,46,000 (Euro 106 million)," it said in a statement. During the MotoGP, Moto 2, and Moto 3 races held at the Buddh International Circuit, 82 riders from 41 teams around the world enthralled Indian fans with their speed, it said.

"More than one lakh visitors came to the Buddh International Circuit in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh to experience the thrill of the high-profile race that took place in India for the first time. The one lakh visitors included around 10,000 to 15,000 foreign visitors," the statement said.

The record visits are being attributed to the massive arrangements that the state government made to welcome and ensure enjoyable stay of the visitors and representatives of various international brands during the three-day event, it added.

Most visitors were present on the day of the final race of Moto GP in which Marco Bezzecchi won. Around 50,000 visitors witnessed the exciting race and Adityanath presenting the trophy to Bezzecchi, it said.

On the second day, nearly 30,000 visitors watched the race, while on Friday, around 15,000 visitors made their way to the venue, the government added.

Additionally, there were more than 5,000 foreign staff members present at the Buddh International Circuit with the teams, and around 150 international and national media personnel were also there to cover the event, it said.

On the economic activities during the event, the government said this includes a significant investment of Rs 50 crores in track development and basic infrastructure.

"Notably, the benefits of these economic activities have been seen in various sectors in Greater Noida, including the hotel industry, restaurants, transportation, and hospitality, among others," it said.

"The far-reaching consequences of this event are yet to be seen, as many major brands are considering expanding their investments in Uttar Pradesh following CM Adityanath's appeal, and the success of MotoGP could play a significant role in this," it added. PTI KIS ZMN