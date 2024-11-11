Motorsports has little support in India but spectators can change it: new FMSCI chief

Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) The new FMSCI chief Arindam Ghosh conceded that motorsport was an expensive proposition in India with very little support but if more spectator interest could be generated, it could bring in the much-needed finances to take it to a different level.

Advertisment

Ghosh, a former rally driver, became the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) president recently and since been talking about "restructuring everything".

"If you see it globally, the spectator interest in motorsports is very high. Unfortunately, in India, because of the cost structure, it's an expensive sport. It's not like cricket or football, which you can easily play.

"So, people have to drive with their own money because there is very little support. But I think, if there is more spectator interest, there will be more money," said Ghosh in an interaction on Monday.

Advertisment

Ghosh added that besides grooming talent, corporate investment and proper event planning was vital for popularising the sport.

"We want to restructure everything and get motorsports back on track in the country. We want to add a new dimension. Our idea is to have some talent hunts where we can get youngsters.

"For that, we need a proper plan, money. And, the money will come from the corporates." Ghosh backed the idea of having more city-based races to draw spectators rather than have them on the outskirts.

Advertisment

"Chennai is a very good example because you saw the first street race. It was a stupendous success. If you make custom-built tracks, they are normally very far from the city. It's not easy to access them which results in limited interest.

"But, if you build something right in the middle of the city it will be phenomenal." "MotoGP will be back" ============= FMSCI Councillor and Head of Disciplinary Commission Tamal Ghosal said that MotoGP, which was held for the first time in India last year, is likely to return in 2025 with the support of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The event was held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

Advertisment

"I am sure it will be back because the UP government is backing it. Formula One is a longer story because of whatever is happening with the (Buddh International) track -- the liquidity process that is going on. But once that is done, F1 is very keen," he stated.

India last hosted a Formula One race in 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit.

"If you see the data on F1, 20-25 million people typically watch the weekend F1 races in India. So, all these marquee tournaments are coming back to India (in future)." "We will see some form of motorsports in Olympics" ================================ Ghosal expressed confidence that motorsports will make an entry into the Olympics soon.

Advertisment

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave recognition to the International Automobile Federation (FIA) in 2013 and since then the motorsports body has been pitching for its inclusion in the quadrennial showpiece.

"They (FIA) are keen on taking motorsport in the direction (Olympics). It's a process, and sooner or later, we will see some form of motorsports in the Olympics," he said.

"It's a matter of time. Let's hope it happens in 2036, which will be a game-changer," said Ghosal.

Advertisment

"IOC has always considered human skills over machines. But they are now changing their thought process, as driving a machine is also a human skill." PTI AYG AM SSC SSC