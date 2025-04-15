MP CM accepts Sportstar 'best state for promotion of sports' award

Bhopal, Apr 15 (PTI) The Best State for Promotion of Sports Award, under Sportstar ACES Awards 2025, was handed over to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday.

Yadav received the award from the editor of Sportstar, a product of The Hindu Group, V.V. Rajasekhar Rao and its national head Satish Mendon at Samatva Bhavan, the residence of the chief minister, an official said.

The chief minister said efforts are being made by the MP government to promote sports from the village to the state level.

He said work is going on to establish one stadium in each assembly constituency. The process of assigning key responsibilities to sports teachers in colleges and universities has also been started.

Rao said Yadav has been honoured with this award for providing sports training infrastructure and training system in Madhya Pradesh, and in recognition of the work done by the government to promote traditional sports and implement sports policies as needed.

Due to these efforts, Madhya Pradesh has achieved many achievements in the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, and National Games. PTI MAS NSK