MP CM congratulates Shuchi Upadhyay on selection in Indian women's cricket squad

Bhopal, Apr 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday congratulated Shuchi Upadhyay, who hails from Mandla in the state, on being selected in the Indian women's cricket team.

It was a matter of joy for the state's people as a "Madhya Pradesh's daughter" has been selected for a triangular series against Sri Lanka and South Africa, he said in a statement.

The chief minister expressed confidence that Shuchi will bring glory to the state and country.

In the tournament to be held from April 27 to May 11, the Indian team will play its first match with Sri Lanka on April 27. PTI MAS KRK