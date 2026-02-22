MP emerging as key sports hub for specially-abled persons: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said Madhya Pradesh is emerging as an important sports centre for 'divyang' (specially-abled) persons and several players from the state have made their mark at national and international levels.

Yadav was speaking after inaugurating the National Divyang Cricket Sports Festival here, which features 350 players from 25 teams and will continue till February 26.

The chief minister went to the cricket pitch, interacted with players and inaugurated the match by playing a ball.

"Madhya Pradesh is emerging as an important centre for sports for divyang persons. Many players from the state have made a name nationally and internationally," he said, addressing the sportspersons.

Referring to the continuous 100-hour cricket being played as part of the event, Yadav said the effort was not merely aimed at setting a record.

Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the term "divyang" in place of "viklang", in line with Indian cultural ethos.

"This initiative ended the sense of inferiority associated with the word viklang and encouraged indomitable willpower to face challenging circumstances," he said.

The sports festival has been jointly organised by Kushabhau Thackeray Nyas and the International Public Policy Research Centre. PTI LAL GK