MP govt announces Rs 1 crore reward for Paralympics medallists from state

Bhopal, Sep 24 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a Rs 1 crore reward each and a government job for the Paralympics medallists from the state.

"India has made significant progress in the Olympics and Paralympics. In the Paralympics too, three players have achieved success.

"We have announced for Olympic medal winners a reward of Rs one crore and now for the Paralympic medal winners too, we are announcing a reward of Rs one crore each and a government job to them," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told reporters after felicitating three Paralympians at the BJP office, He congratulated winners Puja Ojha, Prachi Yadav and Kapil Parmar. PTI MAS NSK