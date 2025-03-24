MP govt plans initiative to scout shooting talent for top level competitions

Indore, Mar 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated the 18th All India Police Shooting Sports Championship 2024 in Indore.

At the inaugural ceremony at Revati Shooting Range of the Border Security Force (BSF), Yadav said, "Shooting has been of great importance in our country since ancient times. In shooting, along with mental concentration, physical efficiency and restraint are also tested." "India's police and armed forces have always been capable of eradicating evil. Looking at you participants, it seems that the reins of our country are in the hands of skilled and trained shooters," he added.

Yadav also announced that the state government, through the BSF and the district administration of Indore, will launch an ambitious programme to discover promising shooting players.

"Under this programme, talented shooters from Malwa region of western Madhya Pradesh will be selected and they will be trained at BSF's Revati Shooting Range to prepare them for national and international competitions," the CM said.

The 18th All India Police Shooting Sports Competition is being hosted by BSF's Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) in Indore.

"More than 600 male and female personnel of Central Armed Police Forces as well as police forces of states and Union territories are participating in the six-day competition. Competitions have been organised in 17 categories. A total of 68 gold, 68 silver and 68 bronze medals are at stake," an official said.