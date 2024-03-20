MP, Haryana, Jharkhand enter semifinals of Senior Women's National hockey

Pune, Mar 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Jharkhand qualified for the semifinals of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 here on Wednesday.

In the first quarterfinal of the day, Madhya Pradesh beat Bengal 4-3 in a shoot-out after both the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation of 60 minutes.

In regulation time, Bengal took the lead in the 30th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Maxima Toppo, which was neutralised by Aishwarya Chavan (45th) from a field goal.

In the shoot-out, Chavan, Preeti Dubey and skipper Ishika Chaudhary found the net once each for Madhya Pradesh, while Anisha Dungdung, Sanjna Horo and Sushmita Panna found the target for Bengal, forcing the contest into sudden death, where Chavan was successful but Bengal Lily Oram failed.

In the second quarterfinal, Deepika (5th, 14th minutes) struck a brace -- first from a penalty corner and then from field play -- to hand favourites Haryana a 4-1 win over Odisha.

Besides Deepika, Indian internationals Neha Goyal (39th) and Navneet Kaur (54th) also registered their names in the scoresheet for Haryana.

Odisha's lone strike came from the stick of Neha Lakra in the 42nd minute.

In the penultimate quarterfinal, Jharkhand edged past Mizoram 2-1 to enter the semifinals.

Deepika Soreng (27th) and Sangita Kumari (33rd) scored two field goals for Jharkhand, while India striker Lalremsiami (35th) found the net once for Mizoram.

Later in the evening, Maharashtra will take on Manipur in another final quarter final match to complete the semifinal line-up.

In the semifinals to be played on Friday, Haryana will take on Jharkhand, while Madhya Pradesh will play the winner of the final quarterfinal between Maharashtra and Manipur. PTI SSC SSC KHS KHS