MP, Jharkhand, Haryana, Odisha enter semi-finals

Ranchi, Oct 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana and Odisha advanced to the semifinals of the Junior Women's National Hockey Championship here on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh 2-0 in the first match of the day. Captain Bhumiksha Sahu (17', 38') found the back of the net twice to ensure victory for MP, who will take on Odisha in the semifinal.

In the second quarterfinal, Jharkhand defeated Maharashtra 3-0 to set up a last four clash with Haryana. A spectacular hat-trick by Dungdung Sweety (2', 19', 31') sealed a comfortable win for Jharkhand.

Haryana got the better of Punjab 3-1 in the third quarterfinal. Haryana built a two-goal lead after two quickfire goals from Pooja Malik (22') and Khasa Shashi (24').

Kaur Sukhveer (30') reduced the margin for Punjab before Bhteri (59') secured the win for Haryana with a strike in the dying moments of the game.

In the last quarterfinal, Odisha thrashed Chhattisgarh 5-1. Captain Lahare Mamteshwari (1') put Chhattisgarh in lead at the start of the match but Tanuja Toppo (11'), Kujur Priyanka (20'), Kujur Rambha (29', 33') and Karuna Minz (32') scored to turn the game in Odisha's favour.

The semifinals will be played on Wednesday.