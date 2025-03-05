MP, Jharkhand win in Division A matches of Senior National Women Hockey C''ship

Panchkula, Mar 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand emerged victorious in the Division A matches of the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh edged out Uttar Pradesh 2-1 in Pool D in Division A.

Hritika Singh (7th minute) opened the scoring for the winning team in the first quarter. After a tightly contested second quarter, the game opened up again after half-time as Uttar Pradesh captain Rajni Bala (31st) scored the equaliser.

In the final quarter, Neelu Dadiya (53rd) scored the all-important winner as she converted a penalty corner to give Madhya Pradesh crucial three points.

In the other Division A match of the day, Jharkhand beat Tamil Nadu 9-2 in Pool C to kick-start their tournament.

Elin Dungdung (13th, 24th) and captain Albela Rani Toppo (17th, 34th) scored braces while Promodni Lakra (15th), Horo Sanjna (27th), Rajni Keketta (39th), Sushma Kumari (50th) and Nikki Kullu (60th) also featured on the scoresheet.

S Soniya (31st) and Vairavi M (51st) scored the two consolation goals for Tamil Nadu.

In Division B, Uttarakhand defeated Assam 9-0 to win three games in a row and ended Pool A on top of the standings to earn promotion to Division A in the next season.

Preeti Sharma (16th, 18th, 52nd) and Vartika Rawat (23rd, 35th, 45th)scored impressive hat-tricks while captain Mamta Bhatt (4th, 57th) and Hema Singh (19th) also chipped in with goals in Uttarakhand’s dominant win. PTI PDS PDS ATK