MP para-swimmer Satendra Singh Lohiya becomes first Asian to cross Cook Strait

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) India's Satendra Singh Lohiya has become the first Asian para-swimmer to cross the Cook Strait in New Zealand.

The 38-year-old Lohiya, who hails from the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2024.

"Historic Achievement -- Cook Strait New Zealand Victory. One of the world's most challenging sea routes, Cook Strait, New Zealand, after successfully crossing it with my team, today I feel deeply emotional and immensely proud....for the first time in Asia, a differently-abled swimmer has crossed the Cook Strait," Lohiya posted on social media on Friday.

The para swimmer, as per officials, reached New Zealand in the third week of January and began training in the extremely cold waters of the Strait to prepare for the attempt.

Lohiya swam for 23.6km in nine hours and 22 minutes to accomplish the feat, officials said.

"Padma Shri and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awardee, Madhya Pradesh’s international para swimmer Shri @SatendraSLohiya, has created history by successfully crossing New Zealand's Cook Strait, one of the toughest sea channels in the world," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"With this remarkable achievement, he becomes the first para swimmer from Asia to conquer the Cook Strait. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on this extraordinary feat.

"This proud moment for the nation and for Madhya Pradesh reflects his indomitable spirit and unwavering determination, which will continue to inspire generations to come," he added.

Both of Lohiya's legs were disabled in infancy due to lack of proper treatment for diarrhea.

He started his journey of Open water Sea Swimming in 2017. In 2018, he crossed the English Channel along with an Indian para-swimming team with a timing of 12 hours and 26 minutes covering a distance of 34km.

In the 2022 National Paralympic swimming championships at Guwahati, he won a gold medal in 100m backstroke. He has participated in 11 National Paralympics swimming championships in which he has won 23 medals including four Gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medals.

He has also participated in three International Paralympic swimming championships in which he got one gold medal, two silver and one bronze medals.