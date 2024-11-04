MP score 29 goals, Manipur strike 19 times as hockey nationals commence with lopsided games

Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh scored a staggering 29 goals, finding the back of the net almost every two minutes on an average while making a mockery of Andaman & Nicobar, as the Senior Men's National Hockey Championship commenced with lopsided matches here on Monday.

In another one-sided game, Manipur crushed Bihar 19-1 in Pool H. Cyril Lugun (9’,21’, 52’), Ningombam Jenjen Singh (19’, 23’, 50’), Laishram Dipu Singh (26’, 36’, 39’) and Bhakar Ningobam (41’, 53’, 55’) impressed with hat-tricks.

In the Pool C match featuring MP, a flurry of goals came from Yousuf Affan (8’, 21’, 30’, 39’, 42’, 55’) as he scored a double hat-trick.

Mohammad Zaid Khan (2’, 16’, 46’, 49’, 51’) was also lethal with five goals and Akshay Dubey (9’, 10’, 14’, 58’) found the back of the net on four occasions. Mohd. Nizamudding (4’, 6’, 50’) and Mohd Umar (15’, 40’, 44’) struck hat-tricks for MP.

Besides MP and Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu also won their respective opening round matches.

The action commenced with a Pool F match that saw Uttar Pradesh defeat Kerala 6-0. Arun Sahani (3’, 52’) led the attack with a brace while Chandhan Singh (21’), captain Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (32’), Shibam Anand (55’) and Faraz Mohd (57’) also contributed with goals.

In Pool D, Karnataka beat Uttarakhand 10-0. Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (20’, 38’, 53’) was the top scorer with three goals along with Abharan Sudev's (16’, 37’) brace.

Poovana CB (7’). Rahul CJ (15’), Bharat Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (39’), Somaiah Kuppanda (52’), and Surya NM (55’) registered their names on the scoresheet as well.

In another Pool D clash, Chandigarh registered a 5-0 victory following a forfeit by Tripura.

In the final match of the day, Tamil Nadu got the better of Andhra Pradesh 7-0. Captain Karthi S (16’, 57’) scored a brace while Selvaraj Kangaraj (21’), Dhilipan (38’), J Joshua Bendedict Wesley (40’), Manojkumar (41’) and Mareeswaran Sakthivel (49’) struck a goal each for Tamil Nadu. PTI AH AH TAP