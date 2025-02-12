MP to face Haryana in women’s hockey final; Karnataka vs UP in men's summit clash

Haridwar, Feb 12 (PTI) Defending champions Madhya Pradesh will face Haryana in the women's hockey final at the 38th National Games in a repeat of last edition summit clash after they won their respective semifinals here on Wednesday.

In the first semifinal, MP beat Maharashtra 4-1 in shootout after the two sides were locked 1-1 at the end of regular time.

Aishwarya Dubey put Maharashtra in the lead in the sixth minute but Nilanjali Rai equalised for MP in the 43rd minute. Both goals came off penalty corners at the Vandana Katariya Hockey Stadium here.

In the second semifinal, Haryana defeated Jharkhand 2-1. Kanika Siwach opened the scoring for Haryana in the eighth minute and captain Rani converted a penalty corner in the 26th minute to give a 2-0 lead.

Jharkhand captain Albela Rani Toppo pulled one back in the 42nd minute.

The final will be played on Thursday.

In the 2023 National Games in Goa, MP had beaten Haryana 3-0 in shootout after the two sides were locked goal-less in the regulation time.

In the men's event last edition runners-up Karnataka will meet Uttar Pradesh in the final on Thursday.

Karnataka beat Maharashtra 5-4 in the shootout in the first semifinal after the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the regulation time.

Venkatesh Kenche found the back of the net in the 11th minute and Aditya Lalage scored off a penalty corner in the 12th minute for Karnataka.

Ganesh Majji (44th) and Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (47th) scored a goal each for Maharashtra.

In the second semifinal, Uttar Pradesh beat Punjab 5-3 in a goal fest.

Sharda Nand Tiwari (9th, 27th) scored off a couple of penalty corners for UP, while Amir Ali (13th), Ajeet Yadav (22th) and Ketan Kushwaha (57th) scored field goals.

Om Rajnesh Saini (12th) and Prabhjot Singh (32th, 49th) found the target for Punjab.