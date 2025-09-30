MPCA ready to host first Women's World Cup match at Holkar stadium: Scindia

Indore, Sep 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) president Mahanaryaman Scindia on Tuesday said the association was ready to host the first Women's World Cup match at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

Australia and New Zealand will clash at the Holkar Stadium on Wednesday as part of the ICC Women's One Day Cricket World Cup.

Reviewing the preparations for the match, Scindia told reporters, "We have made special arrangements in and around the stadium to provide a great experience to women players and spectators from India and abroad." Ticket prices have been kept lower than those for other international matches so that people from all walks of life can watch the match, he said.

Scindia (29) took charge on September 2 as the youngest president in the history of the MPCA, which was established in 1957.

Indore will host a total of five matches of the Women's World Cup. This includes the clash between India and England on October 19.

The Holkar Stadium can accommodate approximately 30,000 spectators.