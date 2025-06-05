MPL Season 2: Jabalpur Royal Lions unveil 'Cricket 4 All' Initiative

Gwalior, Jun 5 (PTI) Defending Madhya Pradesh League T20 champions Jabalpur Royal Lions, on Thursday, unveiled the "Cricket 4 All" initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged children through cricket.

The "Cricket 4 All" initiative is a heartfelt effort dedicated to uplifting underprivileged children across the state of Madhya Pradesh by encouraging them to actively participate in the game of cricket.

As part of this impactful programme, cricket kits will be distributed to three deserving players every time a batter scores a half-century during the upcoming MPL season.

Through this initiative, the team hopes to nurture talent at the grassroots and inspire countless children to pursue their cricketing dreams.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is also a Patron of the MPL, said: "I congratulate the Jabalpur Royal Lions on launching the 'Cricket 4 All' initiative. It marks a significant first step in encouraging grassroots talent and uplifting Madhya Pradesh cricket to greater heights." Adding to the evening’s significance, all team owners pledged to create employment opportunities—two jobs per team per year—as part of the MPL's commitment to social upliftment. PTI KHS KHS UNG