MPL T20 franchise announces trials for state players

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh T20 League franchise Jabalpur Royal Lions will hold trials exclusively for players from the state on February 11 and 12.

The trials will be held at the Ranital Sports Complex in Jabalpur. The registration process will start from February 4.

"The trials are exclusively open to residents of Madhya Pradesh. Only players who are born or domiciled in the state and meet the eligibility requirements will be considered," the franchise stated.

As per the criteria, players should have completed 19 years of age as on December 1, 2025. PTI PM PM ATK ATK