MS Dhoni begins IPL 2026 preparations?

Ranchi, Jan 24 (PTI) Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to training here, fuelling speculation that he has started preparations for the IPL 2026.

Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) shared a short clip of Dhoni being padded up for a net session with the caption 'Look who is back', in a social media post.

"Pride of JSCA: Mahendra Singh Dhoni", said the caption of the video post.

Dhoni was seen chatting with former India batter and JSCA official Saurabh Tiwary before the nets.

The window for the IPL 2026, meanwhile, has been fixed from March 26 to May 31.

Having retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to feature only in the IPL. CSK are now led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, but Dhoni remains an essential part of the team.

He has scored 5,439 runs in 278 matches in the IPL since 2008 at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 half-centuries and a highest individual score of 84 not out.