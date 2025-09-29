Muddappa launches 2025 title hunt with commanding Chennai display

Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI) Mantra Racing’s Hemanth Muddappa began his campaign for a 16th National Drag Racing crown with a dominant performance, securing five wins from seven starts here.

Mudappa, the most successful rider in the history of the FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship, was in formidable touch at the Madras International Circuit.

After a commanding triple in Round 1 (551-850cc, 851-1050cc, 1051-1650cc), the Bengaluru man returned on Sunday night to secure a decisive double, winning the 851-1050cc and 1051-1650cc categories.

With the final rounds scheduled for December, the champion's focus is already forward.

"We are determined to bring updates to come back stronger," Muddappa said.