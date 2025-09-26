Muddappa set to open 2025 Drag Racing Nationals at MIC

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) Bengaluru's Hemanth Muddappa, the undisputed "Drag King" of Indian motorsport, will launch his 2025 campaign at the Madras International Circuit as the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship with a double-header here on Saturday.

The 15-time National champion, riding for Mantra Racing with tuner Sharan Pratap, will field his Hayabusa, BMW S1000RR, and Ninja across four premier classes -- unrestricted, 1051–1650cc, 851–1050cc, and 551–850cc.

Familiar rivals including Attaulla Baig, Mujahid Pasha, Aymaan Baig, and Hyderabad's Mohammed Riyaz are expected to provide him stiff opposition.

Muddappa enters the season on the back of a high-profile international triumph. In April, he outpaced 13-time world champion Ricky Gadson of the USA at The Valley Run 2025, clocking 9.477 seconds on his BMW S1000RR -- the fastest time of the event.

Last year, despite racing through injury, the 34-year-old showcased metronomic consistency of 2024 by adding three more National crowns to his tally, taking his championship haul to a record 15 titles.

That performance cemented his status as the most decorated drag racer in the country.

"Every season starts afresh. The challenge is to keep pushing the limits with precision," Muddappa said after beginning practice at MIC on Friday.