Muhammad Zohaib withdrawn from UAE squad for 'team welfare issues', Haider picked

Dubai, Feb 11 (PTI) The ICC Event Technical Committee has approved Haider Shah as a replacement for Muhammad Zohaib in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) squad in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"Haider, who has played 16 T20Is, was named as a replacement after Zohaib was withdrawn from the squad due to player mental well-being and team welfare issues," an ICC release stated on Wednesday, without elaborating reasons.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee (ETC) before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The ETC of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 consists of Wasim Khan - ICC General Manager – Cricket (ICC Representative), Gaurav Saxena (IBC Representative), Hemang Amin (Host Representative), Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).