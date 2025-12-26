Mumbai batter Raghuvanshi rushed to hospital after on-field injury

Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Mumbai opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi was rushed to hospital on Friday after a heavy fall while attempting a difficult catch left him with an injury just below the neck and a concussion during his team's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttarakhand here.

The 21-year-old has since been discharged and returned to the team hotel after scans revealed nothing serious.

The incident occurred in the 30th over, bowled by off-spinner Tanush Kotian. Right-handed batter Saurabh Rawat attempted a slog-sweep and Raghuvanshi, stationed at deep mid-wicket, sprinted in towards mid-wicket to get hold of the top edge.

However, his valiant one-handed effort didn't yield the desired result but in the process he had a nasty fall and his head hit the ground, resulting in a concussion.

Raghuvanshi got back on his haunches for a few seconds but then lay on the ground, prompting Mumbai's physio to rush to the field.

Once they understood that he was unable to get back on his feet, a stretcher was called and the waiting ambulance took him to the nearest SDMH Hospital.