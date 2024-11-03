Mumbai City defeat Kerala Blasters in six-goal thriller

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Mumbai City FC secured a thrilling 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters FC, marking their second win of the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Late goals from Nathan Rodrigues (75th) and captain Lallianzuala Chhangte (90th penalty) sealed the win in an action-packed match.

Nikolaos Karelis led the charge for Mumbai with a brace, scoring first in the 9th minute off a perfectly timed assist from Chhangte.

Karelis then doubled the lead in the 55th minute, converting a penalty awarded after a foul by Kerala defender Naocha Singh.

Kerala Blasters quickly responded, with Kwame Peprah drawing a penalty that Jesus Jimenez converted to make it 2-1 in the 57th minute.

Peprah then levelled proceedings in the 71st minute, heading in a cross from Adrian Luna.

However, Kerala’s momentum took a hit when Peprah was sent off, leaving them with 10 men.

Just four minutes later, Nathan Rodrigues took advantage of a loose ball from a corner to restore Mumbai City FC's lead.

Chhangte then added a fourth goal from the penalty spot in the 90th minute, sealing the Islanders' fine victory. PTI TAP KHS