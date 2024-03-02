Mumbai City FC beat Punjab FC 3-2 to book ISL play-offs berth

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Mumbai City FC registered a hard-fought 3-2 win over Punjab FC to qualify for the Indian Super Leagues play-offs here on Saturday.

With the victory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, the Mumbai side levelled league leaders Odisha FC in the points table with 35 each.

Odisha FC, however, are above the Islanders in the standings due to a slightly better goal difference -- +15 against +14.

The earlier fixture between Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC was a gripping 2-1 affair where the latter had blown away a one-goal lead to lose all three points.

This evening was a repeat of the same, with the duo of Madih Talal (37th) and Wilmar Jordan Gill (39th) striking once each within two minutes to help the ISL debutants head into the halfway mark of the match with a slender 2-1 lead.

However, the Islanders answered with their January transfer market recruit and former FC Goa talisman Iker Guarrotxena (53rd and 64th) bagging a brace in the second half of the match to notch their 10th victory of this ISL season.

Lallianzuala Chhangte had given Mumbai the lead in the 16th minute.

Starting the proceedings in the 17th minute was Bipin Singh, who made his 100th appearance for Mumbai City FC in the match, becoming the first-ever Indian player to do so for the Islanders.

With a play-offs berth at stake, Mumbai City FC thus continued their strong pursuit towards league shield defence. PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC