Mumbai City FC complete signing of Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Mumbai City FC have signed Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtuš for the remainder of the season, the Indian Super League (ISL) club said on Thursday. The striker will don the number 9 jersey for the Islanders, and replaces Spaniard Iker Guarrotxena, who has been ruled out of the season due to a knee injury.

The 30-year-old striker kicked off his career with a stint at MSK Zilina, before catching the attention of the Italian giants Inter Milan and Chievo.

Mumbai City FC's latest signing has previously also turned out for various clubs in Poland and Romania as well, and was part of MSK Zilina, when they won the Slovakian Championship in 2009/10.

In 2020/21, the Slovak made seven appearances for CFR Cluj as they eventually went on to win the Romanian Championship.

Vojtuš last played for the Romanian side ACSM Politehnica Iasi and has also donned the national team colours in various age groups.

Currently, the Islanders, who are the holders of the ISL League Winners Shield, are top of the points table and have three games left to play, against Hyderabad FC (away), Odisha FC (home), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (away), before the playoffs commence.

"Playing in India and for the Mumbai City is a great opportunity for me, and I am delighted to have joined up with one of the best teams in the ISL," Vojtus said.

"The team has done really well so far being top of the table, and I hope to be able to add to that and score goals and help the team defend the ISL League Shield." PTI AH AH SSC SSC