Mumbai City FC eyeing winning start in Durand Cup

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) Last year's runners-up Mumbai City FC would be gunning for a positive start when they open their campaign against local side Mohammedan Sporting in a Group B match of the Durand Cup football tournament here on Saturday.

The visitors have made their intentions clear by announcing a strong 29-member squad, featuring all their top stars, including Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereryra Diaz, Phurba Lachenpa as well as new signings like Akash Mishra, Tiri and Jayesh Rane.

The Des Buckingham-guided side were runners-up last time and would love to go one better this time around.

Local giants Mohammedan, on the other hand, are in the midst of a lively Calcutta Football League campaign where they are currently placed third.

Forwards like Beneston Barretto, David Lalhlansanga and Bikas Singh are in good goal-scoring form and Mumbai will not have it easy in-front of home supporters.

Mairajuddin Wadoo, coach of the Black and White brigade, said ahead of the game, "I think the boys are ready and there is a very good atmosphere in the team, and in the dressing room. Everyone is working very hard and we all know the importance of this game in the Cup, which is very important for us. "Also, we are looking forward to have a good game.” Asked about the key to victory on Saturday, Wadoo, a former India player, said, "I think hard work. I think without hard work there's no success. So we are looking forward to put our best foot forward tomorrow and make sure that we do our very best on the pitch.

"The squad is doing well. We have foreigners, they have just arrived and are gelling well as a team. So, I think it's been almost two months since we have started the season and that the boys, they have already recognised everything, the atmosphere in Calcutta and everyone looks very positive. So that is the key." Once an intergral part of the 'Big Three' of the famous Kolkata Maidan, Mohammedan have been twice runners-up in the Durand Cup over the past three editions.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, are one of the teams in India with a big match temperament.

In the other match of the day, Bodoland FC will take on Rajasthan United FC in the first-ever Durand Cup game in Kokrajhar, Assam.