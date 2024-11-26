Mumbai City FC face first home defeat in nine games, lose 0-3 against Punjab FC

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Punjab FC handed Mumbai City FC their first home loss in nine matches by overcoming the Islanders 3-0 in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

A strike each by Ezequiel Vidal, Luka Majcen, and Mushaga Bakenga secured a smooth sailing for the visitors, who delivered outstanding performances in all concerned departments to keep the Petr Kratky-coached side at bay.

Majcen was the architect of the initial two strikes, as he and Vidal combined deftly to land the first blow in the added time of the first half.

The latter rushed near the Mumbai City FC box with a burst of space and found Majcen waiting at the edge of the box. His pass was well received and then sent back to him by Majcen, who perfectly spotted Vidal to be at the appropriate spot to unleash his thunderous left-footed effort.

Advertisment

Vidal didn't blink once before depositing the ball into the top left corner from the outside of the 18-yard area, with the shot being so perfectly directed that it swayed past a sea of Mumbai City FC players and gave Punjab FC the crucial lead in the contest.

The visitors carried forward that momentum in the second half, exerting pressure onto the Mumbai City FC backline.

Cruising on the left channel inside the box, Filip Mrzljak smartly drew a foul and got his side a spot-kick in the 53rd minute. Up stepped Majcen from the penalty area, and slotted the ball into the bottom left corner – with Islanders' goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa diving to make a save in the wrong direction.

Advertisment

Kratky tried shaking things up a bit, adding the fresh legs of Brandon Fernandes and PN Noufal to inject more energy and pace into the Mumbai City FC setup in the 60th minute.

However, Punjab FC's well-organised defence not only kept the Islanders away, but also made sure that they made the right moves from the back to help their team initiate a piercing attack at every possible opportunity.

Never did Punjab FC embrace a defensive outlook despite their two-goal advantage, which is what perhaps helped them grab their third strike of the night.

Advertisment

It was Mushaga Bakenga who got his name on the scoresheet in the 84th minute, making the correct run to get into the centre of the box and then just placing a straightforward pass by Ninthoinganba Meetei to the bottom left corner to add to Punjab FC's tally and seal the game. PTI SSC SSC TAP