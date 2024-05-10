Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky’s contract extended by one season

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Mumbai City FC have extended head coach Petr Kratky’s contract by one year until the end of 2025-26 season after their Indian Super League Cup final victory over Mohun Bagan SG.

Kratky took charge of the Mumbai City FC in December last year and he has had a successful run, winning 16 and drawing three from his overall 23 matches.

The team also registered their highest ever tally of 47 points in the league phase of an ISL season under the 42-year-old former defender from Czech Republic.

The club said in a release that under Kratky, Indian players in particular have had a successful run as they scored more than 62 per cent — 23 of their 37 goals.

Along with this, the team enjoyed a nine-game unbeaten run until the final day of the league when they faced off against Mohun Bagan SG.

“My first season with Mumbai City FC has been fantastic, the team and the whole squad is full of ambitious people, who stick together no matter what happens,” Kratky said.

“It was of course great to finish the season with the ISL Cup, and next season we will come back and look to be stronger, and more consistent in all our processes,” he added. PTI DDV KHS